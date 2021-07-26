article

As summer gets closer to its end, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will have a second land auction for Michiganders.

Nearly 100 properties are up for sale.

Among those are properties are beautiful locations like; Mason County with waterfront property on Weldon Creek or acres in the Mescota area off of the Little Muskegon River are included in the auction.

In addition to these properties, two structures are being offered: an old DNR field administration equipment building in Caseville, Huron County, and the abandoned Big Rapids Railroad Depot in Mecosta County.

Here is a look at some of the best spots being auctioned.

Berrien County

Located on Lake Michigan, a little less than half an acre is for sale for more than $34,000.

The site comes with a view of the Great Lakes and some of those rare Michigan dunes.

(Screen capture via Tax-sale.info)

While the site is available for recreational purposes, the beachfront property had suffered some loss due to erosion from the lake.

Mason County

Lot 48 in Winchester Village subdivision, can be seen on both Northwood Drive, and Weldon Creek. It's a forested lake area and is popular for its view and aesthetic.

The auction begins at $2,600 for 0.34 Acres of land.

Mecosta County

In the Village of Mecosta, there are multiple lots available. There is electric access at the road and is visible through the forest on the east side of N. Penn Street and the East Branch Little Muskegon River.

The auction begins at $3,120. 1.8 acres of land.

Other auctions

The auction will begin at different dates based on the county location:

Aug. 2 – Benzie

Aug. 3 – Chippewa and Mackinac

Aug. 4 – Menominee

Aug. 6 – Kalkaska and Roscommon

Aug. 12 – Alcona

Aug. 16 – Mason

Aug. 17 – Clare, Lake and Newaygo

Aug. 24 – Berrien

Aug. 25 – Mecosta

Aug. 26 – Allegan and Kent

Aug. 27 – Midland

Aug. 31 – Huron

Sept. 2 – Saginaw

Sept. 3 – Genesee

For Questions About the Sale Properties Contact: Mike Michalek at (517) 331-8387 or by email michalekm1@michigan.gov.

More info on every site can be found here.

Advertisement

To register visit: https://www.tax-sale.info/