Michigan doctor, practice agree to $2M settlement in Medicare fraud case

A Michigan doctor and the practice he worked for will pay more than $2 million in a Medicare and Medicaid fraud case, the Department of Justice announced this week.

Dr. James Aronovitz and Michigan Ear Care PLLC billed the Medicare and Medicaid programs for services claimed to be performed by Aronovitz. However, these were performed by physician assistants who were not properly supervised, the DOJ said.

Aronovitz and Michigan Ear Care will pay $2,003,800.91 as part of the settlement. The State of Michigan will receive $65,993.20 of the settlement for the Medicaid losses.

"Physicians are expected to submit accurate billing when charging the Medicare and Medicaid programs," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "This investigation and settlement demonstrate that our office continues to deploy the resources necessary to combat Medicare and Medicaid fraud in this district."