Michigan driver accused of killing pedestrian, moving body to woods

A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in southwestern Michigan, miles from where the 64-year-old was struck by a vehicle while out for a walk, police said.

Colby Martin was charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, concealing a death, and another crime in Van Buren County. Bond was set Thursday at $300,000.

Related News: Woman charged in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

Martin, 29, of White Pigeon, is accused of striking Melody Rohrer in Hamilton Township on Monday and then moving her body to St. Joseph County. Investigators said he led them to the body Tuesday.

Martin and Rohrer didn’t know each other, Sheriff Daniel Abbott said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Martin has a lawyer yet who could comment on the allegations.

Advertisement

"We’re grateful that we got closure for the family," the sheriff said. "We were able to come to a resolution within 24 hours, which is hard to do when you had nothing to go on."