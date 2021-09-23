Taylor woman charged in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist in Dearborn Heights

A 32-year-old Taylor woman has been charged with the fatal hit-and-run death of a 42-year-old man in Dearborn Heights last week.

Ashley Anne Taylor-Baker, 32, was charged with killing Rodney Bidwell on Sept. 15 while Bidwell was riding his motorcycle on Van Born at Campbell.

According to Dearborn Heights police, Bidwell's motorcycle was rear-ended by an older model green Ford F-150.

Police said Taylor-Baker was speeding when she rear-ended him and then left the scene after the crash.

The Taylor Fire Department arrived at the scene and took Bidwell to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Taylor-Baker was arrested the day after the crash with failure to stop at a scene causing death, tampering with evidence, a moving violation causing death.

She was arraigned on Tuesday and is due back in court on Sept. 28.