Michigan driving school suspended for falsifying records and other violations, state says

The Brief A Flint driving school has been suspended for numerous alleged violations. In My Lane Driving School is accused of falsifying records and allowing students to attend courses when they weren't eligible.



A driving school isn't allowed to operate after the state of Michigan says the school allegedly committed a host of violations, including falsifying records and allowing ineligible students to attend courses.

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued a suspension against In My Lane Driving School in Flint for these violations.

The backstory:

According to MDOS, the school failed to maintain required student records, exceeded the fire marshal’s classroom capacity, falsified records, and allowed ineligible students to attend class.

While an investigation into these allegations is being conducted, the school at 1510 West Court St., Suite 3 is not allowed to hold classes or provide driving instruction.

What you can do:

Students who are impacted by this suspension can contact MDOS at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850.

Those with complaints against the school can also contact the state here.