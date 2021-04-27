Michigan festivals to check out in 2021

While the pandemic forced most events and activities to be canceled last year, many are planning to return in 2020.

Read More: Fully vaccinated Americans can do some outdoor activities without mask

Check out some festivals planned across Michigan this spring and summer.

Note: As of April 27, 2021, none of these events have been canceled. Be sure to check event websites before attending to ensure they are still happening.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival

Date: May 1

Location: Jackson

Advertisement

This beer festival was planned for March, but due to the COVID pandemic, was moved to May.

Choose from more than 150 craft beers, ciders, and meads. The event will also include food trucks, ice carving, and fire pits to enjoy.

It will be both an indoor and outdoor festival at the New American 1 Event Center. Attendees will have to adhere to MDHHS COVID orders.

Tickets bought early are $30 for noon entry and $35 at the door. VIP tickets are also available for $65 and include one-hour early entry and a commemorative shirt. VIP tickets are $70 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the Jackson County Fair Box Office at the north administrative entrance at the New American 1 Event Center. They can also be purchased by calling 800-517-3849 or 517-788-4405.

Springtime on the Artist Trail

Date: May 1

Location: Grand Haven

Grand Haven artists are hosting an Artist Trail. The artists will be sharing their exhibits in their own spaces to help keep the crowds small.

The event will include demonstrations, studio tours, and classes.

Check out the event's Facebook page to see some of participating artists.

Holland Tulip Festival

Dates: May 1-8

Location: Holland

In-person events include a carnival, walking tours, tours of the Friends Good Will ship, a Dutch costume exhibit and market, yoga in the tulips, photo walks, and art activities. All in-person events will require a ticket that is purchased in advance for a specific time. This is to limit the number of people at an event at a time. No cash will be accepted at the festival. Virtual events will also be held.

MORE: A guide to the 2021 Holland Tulip Festival

Masks or face shields must be worn, and hand sanitizing stations will be available. Additionally, signs will be posted to help guests maintain distance. People who do not follow the COVID safety measures will be asked to leave.

See a full schedule of events and purchase tickets here.

The Holland Tulip Fest is May 1-9, 2021. (Photo: Ken Westveld)

Mesick Mushroom Festival

Dates: May 7-9

Location: Mesick

Check out a celebration of morels during the Mesick Mushroom Festival.

VIEW: Where to find morel mushrooms in Michigan

The festival includes a car show, arts and crafts, a flea market, a parade, food, and other activities.

See a full schedule of events here.

Dog Bowl

Dates: May 28-31

Location: Frankenmuth

The Frankenmuth Dog Bowl is a festival full of fun for pets and people alike. There are more than 25 activities planned, many that let dogs strut their stuff and compete against other pooches.

The event includes wiener dog races, a pet parade, a dog show, hot air balloon rides, a dog costume contest, fireworks, and more.

Click here to see all the events.

Mackinac Island Lilac Festival

Dates: June 4-13

Location: Mackinac Island

The Lilac Festival, now in its 73rd year, is the largest summer event held on Mackinac Island and kicks off the season.

This year's festival will include in-person and virtual events. The West Michigan Bootscooter Dance, Mackin-Paw Dog Day, and Grand Stationary Parade have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The event includes lilac tours and a planting seminar with lilac expert Jeff Young. Both of these events are free but will be ticketed to limit crowds.

Click here to learn more.

National Cherry Festival

Dates: July 3-10

Location: Traverse City

The annual Cherry Festival will include a mix of in-person and virtual events in 2021.

The event will include a Porch Parade, as well as an Arts & Crafts Fair, Old Town Car Show, Ultimate Air Dogs, and The Great American Duck Race.

Some activities will be moved to larger locations to allow for more social distancing. The Bayside Music Stage and the airshow will not be part of this year's festival.

Click here to see a full schedule of events.