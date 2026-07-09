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Michigan Flora app launched by U-M Herbarium

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Environment
Published July 9, 2026 11:49 AM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 11:49 AM EDT
Your Guide to Gardening with Native Plants | Brother Nature
Your Guide to Gardening with Native Plants | Brother Nature

Your Guide to Gardening with Native Plants | Brother Nature

Native plants are having a moment and there is no better time to explore their benefits and beauty than right now. On Brother Nature, we take a look at a New Boston prairie, the plant options at Michiganense Natives, and a starter program in Oakland County. 

The Brief

    • The University of Michigan's Herbarium has launched a new plant identification app.
    • Michigan Flora will tell you what plant you're looking at, along with photos, and other details about the species.
    • It pulls info from the herbarium's collections website, and does not need internet to work. 

(FOX 2) - Wondering what's growing in your backyard? There's an app for that.

The Michigan Flora mobile app was launched by University of Michigan researchers, taking advantage of the herbarium's online database that's packed with details and photos of everything that grows in the state.

But unlike other plant identification sources, this app does not need the internet to tell you the greenery growing in front of you.

Michigan Flora Online

The backstory:

The Michigan Flora Online website is curated by the university's herbarium, which contains more than 1.7 million plant specimens. It's also known for its botanical gardens.

Collections at the plant center have been growing since 1837.

The massive bank of data was once found only in physical volumes that were published in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. After being republished in 2012, it has since taken the form of a webpage and now finally a mobile app. 

Why you should care:

Plant identification has frequently hit roadblocks because field researchers spend time in places without any internet. 

The Michigan Flora App is a workaround.

"A lot of people who use this resource are out in the field identifying plants in places where you don't have an internet connection," said collection manager Brad Ruhel. "So, we're excited for professionals, amateurs, students and everybody in between to be able to use it a little bit more easily, for free."

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What you can do:

The app is available for download for Apple and Android users

The Source: The University of Michigan Herbarium was cited for this story. 

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