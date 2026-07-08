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Man fatally wounded inside crashed vehicle on Detroit's west side

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 8, 2026 6:20 AM EDT
Published July 8, 2026 6:20 AM EDT
Man fatally shot behind wheel of crashed car near Lodge in Detroit
Man fatally shot behind wheel of crashed car near Lodge in Detroit

Man fatally shot behind wheel of crashed car near Lodge in Detroit

A man in his 30s is dead after being found wounded inside a car that crashed on the city's west side. 

The Brief

    • A man was found shot behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning.
    • The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found shot behind the wheel of a crashed car on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

Detroit police responded to a shooting, finding the victim in his 30s inside the vehicle on Motor Drive near Eight Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. 

What we don't know:

Detroit police have not released anything yet about a possible suspect or regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department. 

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