Man fatally wounded inside crashed vehicle on Detroit's west side

The Brief A man was found shot behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



A man was found shot behind the wheel of a crashed car on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Detroit police responded to a shooting, finding the victim in his 30s inside the vehicle on Motor Drive near Eight Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

Detroit police have not released anything yet about a possible suspect or regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.

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