Man fatally wounded inside crashed vehicle on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found shot behind the wheel of a crashed car on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Detroit police responded to a shooting, finding the victim in his 30s inside the vehicle on Motor Drive near Eight Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.
What we don't know:
Detroit police have not released anything yet about a possible suspect or regarding the circumstances of the shooting.
Photo by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.