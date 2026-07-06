Virginia man charged in I-75 car crash that killed four people near Holly

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The Brief Charles Dean Pace, 27, has been charged in the deadly July 1 I-75 crash near Holly. Pace was allegedly driving at speeds above 90 mph while weaving in and out of lanes. His truck then slammed into a disabled Chrysler 300 on the side of the road. All occupants of the car were killed on the scene.



A Virginia man has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the July 1 car crash that killed a family on I-75.

Big picture view:

Charles Dean Pace, 27, was driving on southbound I-75 near Springfield Township in his Ford F-250 a week prior on Wednesday. Officials say Pace was allegedly driving at speeds above 90 mph while weaving in and out of lanes. That was when his truck slammed into a disabled Chrysler 300 on the side of the road. All occupants of the car were killed on the scene.

The victims were identified as Zakeria Sharon Dodson, 23, Tieree Powell, 24, Nalani Powell, 3, and Karter Powell, 2.

Michigan State Police (MSP) reported that Pace registered a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Dig deeper:

Pace was charged with four counts of Second Degree Murder and four counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.



"Zakeria, Tieree, Nalani and Karter did not die in an accident," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "They were murdered because of this defendant’s alleged choices — to drive drunk, to drive fast and to drive recklessly — that created an obvious and unnecessary danger. "This is a rare charge, but we believe we can show the most extreme indifference to human life."

By the numbers:

Prosecutors say second degree murder for vehicular homicide is a rare charge.

Pace is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday and faces up to life behind bars.

Meanwhile, he faces up to 15 years for Operating While Intoxicated.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office in this report.

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