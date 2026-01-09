Michigan football adds standout Utah defensive end, but loses star RB to transfer portal

article

The Brief The Michigan football program added a star, kept one and lost one this week. The Wolverines are set to add DE John Henry Daley, who played for Kyle Whittingham at Utah. News broke on Friday that standout RB Justice Haynes entered the transfer portal intending to leave.



The transfer portal is in full swing - and the University of Michigan with new coach Kyle Whittingham is right in the middle of it.

On the plus side, Michigan is reportedly picking up Utah defensive star John Henry Daley who is following Whittingham to Ann Arbor, according to published reports.

The sophomore edge rusher had 48 tackles and 11.5 sacks last season for the Utes and joins his position coach Lewis Powell who is joining the Wolverines staff.

Daley, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, has two years of eligibility. He started his career at BYU and is related to current Saints tight end Taysom Hill, his uncle.

On the flip side, the Wolverines will be losing the team's second-leading rusher, Justice Haynes. On3 reported Friday that the junior tailback is entering the transfer portal.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Justice Haynes #22 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Haynes' season was cut short to injury but finished with 857 yards and 10 touchdowns after transferring from USC.

He was one of the Big 10's leading rushers and in his last game against Michigan State, had 152 yards and two touchdowns.

But maybe the biggest transfer portal news this week was with a player staying put - Bryce Underwood.

The top-ranked national recruit announced Monday night he was staying in Ann Arbor.

Underwood was the fourth freshman quarterback to start in Michigan's history but after an off-season of upheaval with the firing and subsequent arrest of Sherrone Moore, speculation swirled about his future.

