Michigan Football: Ann Arbor parking restrictions in effect for CFP National Championship celerbations

Michigan may not be playing at home Monday, but Ann Arbor is still prepped for College Football Playoff National Championship celebrations.

Bars in downtown Ann Arbor are expected to be packed as students head out to watch the Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in Houston at 7:30 p.m.

The city said Ann Arbor police, fire and emergency management will have additional staff on duty, and fire inspectors will be conducting occupancy inspections to prevent overcrowding.

Additionally, on-street parking restrictions are in effect for some areas of downtown from 6 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Parking is not allowed on these roads: