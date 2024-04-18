Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Football Spring Game, GreenFest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 18, 2024 11:16am EDT
Spend your weekend celebrating Earth Day, watching the Michigan Football Spring Game, or drinking hard cider. Here's what's going on this weekend:

Michigan Football Spring Game

  • Saturday, April 20 at noon
  • Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor

Michigan Football players will face off against each other Saturday for the Maize & Blue Spring Game. It is free and open to the public when doors open at 11 a.m.

Learn more:

Dequindre Cut Spring Cleanup

  • Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Dequindre Cut in Detroit

Celebrate Earth Day by helping remove litter from the Dequindre Cut Greenway and its surrounding streets.

Register here so they will know you are attending. 

Earth Day in the PARC

  • Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Plymouth Arts & Recreation Complex

Enjoy music, crafts, and more while you learn about sustainability. 

Also, help clean up the native plant garden for earth day.

These events are free, but registration is required for the cleanup. Register here.

GreenFest 

  • Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Enjoy live entertainment, shop for sustainable products, and more during this Earth-friendly fest. 

The event is included with a ticket to the zoo. 

You can also get a free ticket by bringing an electronic to recycle on Sunday. Learn more:

Triple Jam Anniversary Bash

  • Saturday, April 20 from 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Blake's Tasting Room in Armada

Blake's is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its popular Triple Jam hard cider with a party.

A $5 ticket includes live entertainment, games, giveaways, a commemorative cup, and more. 

Get tickets here.

