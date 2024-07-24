'Their messaging was white power': Group shows up in Howell with racist agenda

About a dozen white supremacists made their mark on Howell with a disruptive demonstration last weekend that reignited the city's checkered past.

"I saw a few men, teenagers maybe, all covered in black – kind of like ninjas. That was my first thought," said Howell resident Shannon Harvey.

But they were not ninjas. The group of demonstrators were chanting "Heil Hitler" while gathered on the Livingston County Courthouse lawn and marching downtown, according to a statement from Howell Mayor Bob Ellis. The participants had their faces covered and were holding white supremacist signs and flags.

Harvey lives a block away from the courthouse where the men were, and could hear them.

"I can sum it up in two words. Their messaging was white power," Harvey said. "I was very surprised to hear the type of language that they were using downtown. It's something that you don't hear here often."

The men moved from the courthouse, to the library. Eventually, the demonstration was dismantled and they went home.

"Howell Police were able to make contact with several of the demonstrators confirming that all those contacted came from outside of our community, as far away as Saginaw and Macomb Counties," Ellis stated.

The reason these men chose Howell is believed to be because of Robert Miles, a prominent KKK leader who held cross burnings and rallies nearby in the 1960s.

Howell’s mayor said it’s an image the town has worked hard to shake.

"I think it's almost a generational thing that we need to prove who we are every day," Ellis said.

The town is better represented by Wednesday’s concert at the park with families – a slice of Americana.

"We've been doing everything possible to try to encourage people to come and let them know that this is 50 years ago," Ellis said. "We've definitely evolved since then."

