This weekend, fish without a license and visit Michigan state parks for free.

Twice a year, Michigan holds a Free Fishing Weekend, allowing both residents and people from out-of-state to fish without a license. A regularly priced fishing license costs $26, with discounts available for seniors, children, and people who are legally blind.

During the free fishing weekend, access to state parks and boating access sites is also free. A Recreation Passport, which is $14 for an annual vehicle pass, is needed to enter these areas normally.

All fishing rules and regulations still apply.

The next free fishing weekend will be June 8-9.