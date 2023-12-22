Michigan Recreation Passport prices increasing $1

article

In 2024, Michigan residents will pay an extra dollar for Recreation Passports.

An annual vehicle pass will cost $14 in the new year. Motorcycle prices will remain $7.

These passes can be purchased when you renew your vehicle registration tabs or at state parks, except Belle Isle Park. A pass purchased at a park has an additional $5 fee.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources noted that some drivers may have received notices to renew their tabs that include the old price. If you renew your tabs after Jan. 1, 2024, the price will be $14.

The cost for a nonresident Recreation Passport fee annual pass also will increase slightly, from $39 to $40. The nonresident daily pass will remain $11.

Recreation Passports allow access to state parks, recreation areas, boat launches, and campgrounds.

"Michigan's state park system is largely self-supporting, with the Recreation Passport playing a key role," said DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson. "Approximately 97% of state parks funding is generated by user fees, including the Recreation Passport, and royalty revenues. Just 3% comes from Michigan's General Fund tax dollars."