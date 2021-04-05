Michigan gas prices decrease slightly after hitting 2019-high

article

Gas prices in Michigan dropped slightly over the weekend after hitting $2.85 on Thursday, a high not seen since 2019.

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.84 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This is 13 cents higher than the previous week and 11 cents more than this time last month.

At this time last year, gas was $1.21 less a gallon than it is now.

AAA said the Energy Information Administration’s report released on Wednesday showed that Midwest gasoline stocks dropped 2.4 million bbl, to 49.5 million bbl for the week ending March 26. This resulted in inventories hitting their lowest levels since December 2020.

That downturn had gas stockpiles nearly 8.5 million bbl behind year-ago levels and about 7.40 million bbl below the five-year average. Production and refinery utilization went up last week, AAA said.

"Tightening supplies helped Michigan drivers see a spike in pump prices last week," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson with AAA-The Auto Club Group. "After hitting a new 2019-high on Thursday, Michigan gas prices have slowly declined over the past few days."

Marquette has the highest average, with gas costing an average of $2.90 a gallon, while Traverse City has the lowest prices -- an average of $2.78 per gallon.