Michigan gas prices drop slightly as oil refineries recover from Hurricane Ida

AAA says Michigan's average gas price has fallen 3 cents compared to a week ago.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.18, which is a 9-cent drop from last month but still more than a dollar from last year.

The math adds up to a $48 charge for a 15-gallon tank of gas, an increase of $9 from when prices were highest last January.

According to the Energy Information Association, gas demand increased slightly as Labor Day entered the fray.

It happened just as Hurricane Ida created issues for supply and forced some of the refineries in Louisana and Texas to shut down amid severe weather concerns.

Yet, crude prices still declined amid reports that China was tapping its reserves, which would send the price down around the world.

"Some metro areas around Michigan saw prices drop lower last week, while others saw prices hold steady," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As we settle into the fall driving season and Gulf Coast refineries continue their recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida, motorists could expect prices to stabilize through this week."