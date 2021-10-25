Michigan gas prices fall 2 cents; prices still up more than a dollar from last year

article

The price at the pump is falling ever so steadily in Michigan with a 2-cent drop over the past week.

Drivers are now paying $3.29 per gallon on average. It's still 8 cents more than this time last month and $1.18 more than this time last year.

The average cost for a 15-gallon tank of gas is about $49, according to AAA - a $10 increase from the high last January.

Even as demand remains high amid the U.S.'s economic recovery, gasoline stocks fell, according to the Energy Information Administration. Those factors along with elevated costs of crude oil prices have kept the pressure on gas prices.

"Michigan motorists saw a slight decrease in pump prices, despite tightening stocks and an increase in demand," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With crude oil prices remaining above $80 a barrel, motorists should expect to see elevated gas prices through this week."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.32 per gallon.

This price is 1 cent more than last week’s average and $1.22 more than this same time last year.

Advertisement

The most expensive averages were in Marquette at $3.35 a gallon, followed by Metro Detroit, and Traverse City. Jackson, Grand Rapids, and Flint had the lowest average prices at around $3.24.