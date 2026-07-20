Michigan gas prices surpass $4 mark as US-Iran conflict intensifies

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The Brief The gas price in Michigan has gone past the $4 mark on Monday. The national average is $4 while the state average is $4.14. One of the causes behind the price surge is due to the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.



Gas prices in Michigan and the country have risen, hitting the $4 per gallon mark on average as the US-Iran conflict resumed a week ago.

By the numbers:

According to data from AAA, Michigan drivers are paying $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, up nearly 21 cents from a week ago – while the national average is $4.

The Michigan price is 12 cents more than this time last month ($4.02) and about $1 more than this time last year ($3.15).

SE Michigan's gas price averages by county:

Livingston: $4.22

Lenawee: $4.16

Monroe: $4.10

Oakland: $4.15

St. Clair: $4.23

Washtenaw: $4.16

Wayne: $4.06

The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now, while others pay less. Prices vary between states due to factors ranging from nearby supply to differing tax rates.

People around the world are also dealing with high gas prices as a result of the war.

Oil prices have climbed again in recent days as the U.S. and Iran move closer to resuming an all-out war.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.2% to $90.95 per barrel Monday and benchmark U.S. crude climbed 2.8% to $84.04 per barrel.

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