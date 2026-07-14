Deena Centofanti is 'figuring out life in a different way' amid husband's stroke recovery

If you have been missing Deena Centofanti lately, you are not alone. On Tuesday, she checked in with her Good Day Detroit crew while she and her husband are navigating the long road of medical recovery.

Deena's husband Keith suffered a stroke about six weeks ago, which turned everything upside down. Below is an excerpt from her call-in, and to check out the entire segment, watch the video above.

"Our life was just, inexplicably upended, with this medical crisis. And we're trying to figure that out," she said. "But, as bad as that is, the people, the support, the love that we have gotten from family, of course, from our friends, our neighbors, from FOX 2, but also – from complete strangers has been amazing."

Deena explained that she spent five of the last six weeks at the hospital with her husband at the Detroit Medical Center.

"I spent a lot of time downtown and around the DMC area right there in Midtown," she said. "I would go on walks to clear my head a little bit, and people would just shout out, 'Deena, he's going to be okay. And 'We're praying for you' and everyone praying for us and thinking of us.

"In a time in this world when we feel like we are so divided and there's so much, you know, cruelty. And you look on social media and people are so mean. I witnessed something very different. And it really means a lot."

Deena quipped that now Keith is at home, he doesn't have all the nurses caring for him, around. One big plus? He is able to climb the stairs.

"He's taken some steps, and he's able to walk upstairs, which is huge," she said. "So he can go up and sleep in our room. He doesn't have to sleep on the main floor, which is good. So we're working through it.

"The thing about stroke rehab is, it's very slow and, you know, your life just changes so abruptly, so quickly that the emotional part of it is sometimes tough to digest. So we try to stay on top of that and not think or dwell on that too much."