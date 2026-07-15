Detroit carjacking suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

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The Brief One man was arrested after a carjacking and stabbing in Detroit Wednesday morning. Detroit police say the carjacking occurred in the 15300 block of Hartwell. One person was stabbed.



One man is behind bars after a carjacking incident in Detroit early Wednesday morning.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say the carjacking occurred in the 15300 block of Hartwell at around 5:30 a.m. The victim, whose car was stolen, was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Officials say they later found the stolen vehicle with the suspect inside. The man then drove away before crashing into a vacant building near Livernois and Waverly.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect is a man in his 40s and was arrested.

No officers or pedestrians were injured in the endeavor.

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