Michigan gas prices up 13 cents in week; $4.36 per gallon state average

The Brief Pain at the pump continues for Michigan drivers. The average price per gallon is up to $4.36, according to Triple-A Michigan. In the past week the price went up 13 cents per gallon.



Gas prices in Michigan are up 13 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.36 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Dig deeper:

This price is 31 cents more than this time last month and $1.22 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $65 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $14 from 2025's highest price last August.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.94 million to 9.04 million. Total domestic gasoline supply remained flat at 211.3 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day.

Most expensive gas price averages:

Lansing ($4.43)

Jackson ($4.43)

Traverse City ($4.42)

Least expensive gas price averages:

Marquette ($4.15)

Grand Rapids ($4.33)

Metro Detroit ($4.34)

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.08 to settle at $84.67 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 7.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 404.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.

"Michigan motorists continue to see higher costs at the pump, with gas prices reaching their highest level since May," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "While market conditions remain volatile, drivers may continue to see prices fluctuate."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.34 per gallon, about 12 cents more than last week’s average and $1.14 more than this same time last year.