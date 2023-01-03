Michigan gas prices up nearly a quarter over last week - here's where to find cheapest in the state

The start of 2023 is bringing some very unwelcome news for drivers as gas prices are up nearly a quarter per gallon since the last week of 2022.

According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are up 21 cents versus a week ago and drivers are now paying, on average, $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded. That's still down 29 cents from the same time last month - but is 10 cents higher than at the start of 2022.

To fill a full 15-gallon tank, it costs roughly $48. The good news is that's $30 less for a full 15-gallon tank than it was when it was at its highest in June 2022.

How high gas prices could rise by spring

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher gas prices as they ring in 2023," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "An increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices."

The highest average prices are here in Metro Detroit where the average is $3.21 per gallon - 19 cents more than it was last week and a penny cheaper than January 2022.

If you're looking for the cheapest places to buy gas, the Detroit area, Saginaw ($3.21), and Ann Arbor ($3.20) are not the places to search. Those are the three highest areas in the state.

The least expensive are going to take a bit of a drive and, even then, they're not drastically far off from the state's average: Benton Harbor ($3.15), Jackson ($3.17), Traverse City ($3.18).

There's even more bad news: this could be only the beginning of increasing gas prices.

