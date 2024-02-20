Michigan drinking water and stormwater infrastructure is getting a massive boost in funding from the federal government, the EPA announced Tuesday.

The state will receive $177 million to help update the aging network of pipes and pumps that transport drinking water and wastewater in cities around Michigan. Many towns and urban centers are faced with needing to make costly improvements to their water infrastructure.

The investment is the largest of its kind in American history. It's coming from more than $50 billion in federal funding the EPA has allocated to cities through the infrastructure law. About $5.8 billion is for water infrastructure.

The program will fund low-interest loan programs offered by the state to cities looking to improve its pipelines.

The director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said half of its budget is going to communities in the form of grants.

"This added federal funding will accelerate the modernization of community water systems across our state and lead to cleaner drinking water for Michigan families," said Phil Roos, EGLE director.

"Access to clean water is not a privilege but a fundamental human right," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib. "Every American, no matter their zip code, should have safe drinking water. I am glad to see the EPA expanding access to clean water and investing in wastewater and stormwater infrastructure in our communities in Southeast Michigan."