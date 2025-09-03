Michigan GOP governor candidate may decide primary winner, says pollster

The Brief GOP candidate for governor, Karla Wagner, may be the deciding factor for the primary winner. She hopes that when her supporters vote to eliminate the property tax, they will also vote for Wagner as governor. Meanwhile, pollsters question whether this combined strategy will work.



West Michigan anti-property tax crusader Karla Wagner is busy these days on two political fronts.

Her group of dedicated followers is circulating petitions, aiming to gather 600,000 signatures to place an amendment on the statewide ballot to eliminate the property tax. Additionally, she is running for the GOP nomination for governor to appear on the November ballot.

"People are hurting so badly, and they feel they have no voice. For some reason, I have become that voice," said Wagner.

She hopes that when her supporters vote to eliminate the property tax, they will also vote for Wagner as governor.

Meanwhile, pollster Bernie Porn questions whether this combined strategy will work.

"It's possible if the sun, the moon, and the stars were all in their proper perspective, and she was able to get enough boots on the ground, so to speak, to push for her election at the same time they dividing support among other candidates. It's possible, but not unless she has a lot of money to spend," he said.

The pollster believes she could take votes away from other GOP candidates in the race, potentially influencing the primary winner.

"That could impact on who voters might otherwise choose among the other candidates, certainly," Bernie said.

One X factor for her is President Donald Trump, who may endorse another Republican for governor, which could hurt her chances. Mr. Porn also doubts that the anti-tax sentiment is as strong as it was years ago, leading to the critical question: can she become governor?

"I do not believe so," Bernie said.

She is obviously hoping he is wrong.