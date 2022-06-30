Watch live: Michigan GOP governor candidates debate in Warren

The race for the nomination for the Republican ticket for the Michigan governor's race is still to be decided but the field is down to five and, on Thursday, they'll debate in Warren.

Macomb County is hosting is gubernatorial debate Thursday night at the Royalty House Banquet Facility on 13 Mile Road in Warren.

The five who are currently on the primary ticket will all be in attendance for the debate and includes Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garret Soldano.

Five leading candidates were blocked from the ballot after signatures were found to be fraudulent.

The debate is one of the most important debates of the year and is the first time the five candidates will all be on the stage together. While they may agree on some topics, they won't agree on all.

Watch the debate unfold in the live stream player below starting at 7 p.m.