Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Thursday morning

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a news conference to discuss the state's continuing response to COVID-19.

She's scheduled to speak Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. You can watch live on TV on FOX 2 News or in the video player below.

Her news conference comes just one day after gyms and fitness centers have reopened in Michigan after being closed since the pandemic's inception back in March. The governor's office hasn't confirmed any details about her presser but said she will be joined by leaders in education, business, labor and workforce development, to announce the launch of a first of its kind initiative to help Michigan workers and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Also earlier this week, Gov. Whitmer signed a bill that appropriates $2.8 billion to fund a temporary additional $300 per week for eligible Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits.

At her last news conference, Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun gave context to the state of the pandemic in Michigan right now and is expected to update these numbers again on Thursday.

CASES PER MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY

Overall, Michigan is seeing an average of 59 cases per million people per day.

The Detroit region is still seeing the highest cases and currently has 66 cases per million people per day but that rate is continuing to decrease.

The Traverse City region and Upper Peninsula both have over 40 cases per million people per day and health officials are watching both areas closely. The Traverse City region has seen an increase over the past three weeks and both regions continue to have cases higher than they did a few months ago.

The Grand Rapids region has seen a recent increase in case rate and is at 59 cases per million people per day. Its percent positive rate has also increased.

The Saginaw region is at 56 cases per million people per day but has been trending downward.

The Kalamazoo region is at 50 cases per million people per day and has been increasing.

The Jackson and Lansing regions are both under 40 cases per million people per day and have been declining.

Information from Gov. Whitmer's 9/2 news conference

TESTING AND PERCENT POSITIVE

Testing continues to look good. Dr. Khaldun said Michigan is testing more than 30,000 people per day, which is more than 2% of our state's population every week.

She also said last week Michigan ranked 5th in the country for the number of daily tests.

She said the percent positive overall in Michigan has decreased to 3.1% from 3.3% the week prior.

The goal is to get the percent positive below 3%, which would indicate community spread is not happening.

Information from Gov. Whitmer's 9/2 news conference

OUTBREAKS

Over the past week, local health departments have identified 93 new outbreaks.

Michigan officials are now also beginning to work with local health departments to be able to identify and publicize outbreaks at schools. Dr. Khaldun said that information is expected to begin being available in mid-September.

Information from Gov. Whitmer's 9/2 news conference

This story will be updated with information from Gov. Whitmer's Sept. 10 news conference.

