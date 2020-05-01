Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to update state on COVID-19 after extending state of emergency through May 28

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will speak from Lansing on Friday at 3 p.m. where she will update the state on her executive orders that extended the state of emergency through May 28th and give an update on how Michigan is responding to COVID-19.

Gov. Whitmer's office announced Friday that she would speak at 3 p.m. in Lansing and will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Pat Devlin of the Michigan Building Trades and Ryan Maibach, President and CEO of Barton Malow. You can watch it at fox2detroit.com/live or in the player below.

Whitmer will likely address the executive orders she signed late Thursday that extended the state of emergency in Michigan through May 28th. In announcing the orders, Whitmer took shots at the Republicans saying by "refusing" to extend the states of emergency and disaster they are putting their heads in the sand and risking lives.

Of the three orders she signed, one clarifies that the Governor is using the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945, another extends the state of emergency through May 28th, and a third terminated the previous state of emergency.

Also on Thursday Whitmer signed an executive order regarding clarification on the existing school year defining remote learning guidelines for K-12 and early childhood learning.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Dr. Khaldun has been to every address that Whitmer has given since the start of COVID-19. Devlin is the CEO of Michigan Building and Construciton Trades Council and has been influential in construction projects in Detroit and Michigan for decades. Raibach is the CEO of Barton Malow who spoke with FOX 2 on Thursday about resuming construction on May 7.

Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announced earlier this week that she would sign an executive order that would reopen construction on May 7th.

Gov. Whitmer first signed a state of emergency on March 10, the day the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan.

On April 1, she extended for another 30 days and also formally declared a state of disaster for the entire state of Michigan.

The declared state of emergency allowed the state to purchase health-related items without a bid.