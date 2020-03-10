Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan for coronavirus

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in the state following two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus.

Whitmer announced the cases late Tuesday night, one is in Wayne County and one is in Oakland County. She also declared a state of emergency, which allows the state to purchase health-related items without a bid.

The state announced the two cases, which are yet to be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the state is moving forward and treating these cases as positive for coronavirus.

"We are Michiganders. We are tough. We will get through this. Until then make sure you and your families will take the necessary steps to stay safe," Whitmer said.

The state recommends the following steps that prevent the spread of flu and the common cold will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

Washing your hands with soap and water.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

