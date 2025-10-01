Michigan government shutdown averted by continuation budget

The Brief Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a continuation budget to keep the government open while budget finalizations continue. With the continuation budget, spending can continue until a final budget is passed. After the final pages of the full budget are typed, the legislature will vote before it heads to Whitmer.



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a continuation budget to avoid a government shutdown as lawmakers continue to work on the budget.

According to the governor, this one-week continuation budget will allow the state government to remain open while the budget is finalized. Additionally, state spending can continue until a full budget is enacted.

Related article

"The Michigan state government will stay open," Whitmer said. "We’re on the verge of making huge progress to fix our state and local roads, feed our kids at school, cut taxes for seniors and working families, protect access to affordable health care, and keep Michiganders safe in their communities. In the meantime, state government will continue providing uninterrupted services and state employees will work today, getting things done for their fellow Michiganders."

The continuation budget was imperative to keeping Michigan operating. If the government were to shut down, businesses that sell alcohol would be affected because the state Liquor Control Commission would close. Additionally, road work would halt, Secretary of State operations could be impacted, along with access to state parks, and more.

What's next:

Lawmakers will continue to finalize the full year budget.

After the final pages of the full budget are typed, the legislature will vote. It will then be sent to Whitmer for her final review and signature.

Big picture view:

While Michigan managed to avoid a government shutdown, the federal government shut down Wednesday after the Senate failed to pass a budget,

Featured article