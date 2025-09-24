Michigan government shutdown looms: What would be impacted if budget isn't passed

The Brief Michigan needs to reach a budget by the end of the month or the government will shut down. A shutdown will have wide-reaching impacts across the state, including on road construction, liquor sales, free school meals, and more. Lawmakers say they have been working tirelessly to pass a budget that the governor will sign.



Michigan lawmakers have one week to agree on a budget or the government will shut down.

Lawmakers have been trying to reach a budget since June. If they don't have one by Oct. 1, the state faces a shutdown that will have wide-reaching impacts.

Shutdown impacts:

If the government were to shut down, businesses that sell alcohol would be affected because the state Liquor Control Commission would close. This would prevent businesses, including restaurants and stores, from ordering liquor to sell until the shutdown is lifted. The ordering of beer, wine, and mixed drinks would not be impacted.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association recently sent a letter to business owners to review their inventory and order more liquor to avoid running out if a budget is not reached by next week.

Restaurants aren't the only ones that would be impacted by a shutdown. Road work would halt, Secretary of State operations could be impacted, along with access to state parks, and more.

The free school meal program is also hanging in the balance, with the program set to expire Sept. 30 unless a budget that includes funding for it is reached. Currently, all public school students receive free breakfast and lunch, but may not come next week.

Related article

What they're saying:

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the last approved budget she received in August was not one that would make it past her desk.

"Let me be clear, it’s not one that I would sign," she said.

Whitmer laid out priorities she wants to see addressed in the budget, including investments in children, Medicaid protection, increased transparency, support for mothers and babies, road repairs — to name a few.

Related article

"If the legislature sends me a budget that includes these shared priorities, I will sign it," she said. "I’ve signed six balanced budgets… four with a Republican Senate and House and two with a Democratic Senate and House. Every time, we got it done."

Rep. Parker Fairbairn (R-Harbor Springs) said the House has been meeting for months, including on weekends, with a goal of passing a budget and averting a shutdown.

"We don't want to see that. That's not what we're trying to do. So, we're going to continue to work really hard," he said. "The conversations are being had. It's a slow process, but we're trying to get through it just as quickly as possible."