Grand Blanc church shooting: What’s known about the suspect

The Brief Police said a 40-year-old man from Burton, Mich. was suspected of shooting inside a Grand Blanc church Sunday morning before starting a fire in the building. Police said the suspect was killed in a shootout with responding officers. It’s believed the suspect acted alone and with an assault rifle, but it’s not clear yet how the fire started.



Grand Blanc, Mich. authorities are releasing more information after a shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the location on McCandlish Road.

Here’s the latest information police are sharing about the suspect:

Grand Blanc church shooting

Big picture view:

Three people were killed, including the shooter, and eight others remain hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, according to police.

During the shooting, the suspect is believed to have intentionally set a fire that engulfed the church, and police said more victims could still be discovered in the blaze.

Image Credit: @Malkowski6April via Storyful

Get the latest updates here .

Suspect information

What we know:

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said during a Sunday afternoon press conference that the suspect was a 40-year-old man from Burton, a neighboring city of Grand Blanc where the shooting took place. Grand Blanc is about 60 miles north of Detroit.

Renye said the suspect was killed in a shootout with responding officers, and it’s believed the suspect acted alone with an assault rifle. Renye said the suspect first rammed his vehicle through the front doors of the church, got out and began shooting at the parishioners before "deliberately" starting a fire.

What we don't know:

Renye did not give the suspect’s name and wasn’t sure yet if the suspect was previously known to law enforcement.

It’s also not known yet how the suspect started the fire, or where in the church the fire began.

What's next:

"We're going to do search warrants at the suspect's residence. We're going to find out if there was a motive. We're going to go through cell phone records, things like that," Renye said.

Renye said authorities would be providing more information in a scheduled 5 p.m. ET presser on Sunday.

What they're saying:

Parishioner Brian Taylor spoke with FOX 2 at the scene after being shot at in his vehicle. His hand was injured by shrapnel from the windshield, though he, his wife, and son are OK otherwise.

"None of us recognized this guy," Taylor said. "He came (inside) in camo pants and (with) an assault rifle."

Taylor said church had started at 10 a.m. and it was nearing communion time when everyone heard a loud bang. Taylor saw the front wall of the church was cracked, and assumed some sort of accident happened.

"We started rushing out to go help, and as soon as I saw the American flags on the truck, and somebody yelled it was on purpose, I tried to get people out of the area and disperse away," he shared.