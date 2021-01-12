Michigan 'likely' to resume in-person dining on Feb 1 says beverage association

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said that Feb. 1 is "likely" the reopening date for bars and restaurants for inside service.

In a Facebook post, it said that after communicating with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Office, it expects an announcement from her at Wednesday's press conference related to the reopening plan.

Her office initially closed bars and restaurants back on Nov. 15 in an effort to stem the COVID-19 pandemic as numbers rose in the state. Then Whitmer, by using the office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, kept extending the closure through the holidays into this month.

In order to reopen, there will be capacity limits and curfews likely put into place, the organization said.

"The reopening would likely take place beginning February 1, giving owners time to work with supply chain and figure out staffing. It will likely include a limited capacity and curfew, and then possibilities for restaurants that take additional public health measures to have a higher capacity limit," it said. "Although we are disappointed with the idea of being closed for another two weeks, finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel is certainly reassuring."

Michigan's COVID-19 reporting numbers appear to be better than late in 2020, although officials have been constantly warning against a possible spike forthcoming by holiday gatherings some households may have held.

Gov. Whitmer's office has not confirmed the announcement yet, stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.