Michigan health director Elizabeth Hertel stepping down from position

The Brief Michigan's health director is stepping down from her position as head of the agency. Elizabeth Hertel served in the role beginning in 2021. Amy Epkey has been promoted to acting director of MDHHS.



Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel is stepping down from her position, the governor's office announced.

Hertel led the division for several years while serving under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, including during the pandemic. While she will be tackling a new chapter in her career, it's unclear where her next position will be.

Amy Epkey has been promoted to acting director of the agency. She will assume the role on July 1.

What they're saying:

"Amy Epkey brings decades of experience in state government and a proven record of leadership, and I am confident she will continue the important work of the Department of Health and Human Services," the governor said in a statement. "I also want to thank Director Hertel for her dedicated service to our state. Under her leadership, MDHHS helped Michigan navigate unprecedented challenges, expanded access to health care, strengthened behavioral health services, and improved outcomes for families across our state."

Dig deeper:

Epkey previously worked in the financial operations administration at MDHHS, overseeing the agency's $40 billion budget, contracts and grants, as well as finance and accounting.

Epkey has also worked within the state's environmental and agricultural departments.

Zoom out:

Hertel cited the expansion of behavioral health services, designing two new state-of-the-art psychiatric hospitals, as well as launching the Keep Kids Safe Action Agenda as among her accomplishments.