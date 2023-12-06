On Thursday, a Michigan high court will hear arguments over the legislature's controversial ‘adopt and amend’ policy it used to knee-cap two proposals dealing with the state's minimum wage and paid sick time that businesses provide.

Oral arguments in the case of Mothering Justice v Attorney General will take place before the Michigan Supreme Court at 9:30 a.m.

The court's opinion could have major implications for both the state's minimum wage rate and policies that lawmakers follow when enacting laws.

Its decision to adopt two ballot measures before amending them was made after the Republican-controlled legislature sought the opinion of the attorney general over whether it was legal to do so. AG Bill Schuette issued an opinion endorsing the practice.

The original ballot measures would have raised the minimum wage and expanded eligibility for paid sick time. The legislature enacted the measures, then after election day they amended the laws by delaying the minimum wage increase, restricting eligibility, and cutting the amount of paid sick time that one could earn.

Since then a back-and-forth has played out in the courts over the legality of the decision by the legislature.

In 2022, a Court of Claims judge said the GOP's move was unconstitutional and moved to reinstate the original minimum wage and sick leave measure. A Court of Appeals reversed the decision.