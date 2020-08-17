Michigan House approves 'Return to Learn' education bills, sends legislation to governor

A package of bills meant to guide education districts in the fall received the green light Monday when House lawmakers approved legislation.

With only a couple weeks before the start of the new school year, lawmakers voted on a series of "Return to Learn" bills after the state Senate approved them on Saturday.

In a bipartisan vote with some disapproval from House Democrats, the legislation defines funding coordination for districts, outlines the number of "interactions" teachers must have with students, and allows school boards to decide on the most appropriate measures for their students. The House vote passed 73-33.

Prior to the vote on Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had indicated she would sign the legislation as it was put forth by the Senate over the weekend. As it stands, Whitmer is expected to sign the bill.

Among the biggest changes between the Senate and House versions was a mandate for in-person learning for younger grades. That rule was taken out and emphasized a need for local control when signing the legislation.

Funding will still be based on attendance with districts using last year's numbers to help determine about three-quarters of what schools will receive. The other quarter will be based on a count this year.

School boards will also have to reevaluate their plans after every month to ensure the best option for learning is pursued.

While there was bipartisan approval for the legislation, educators had mixed feelings about the legislation and the uncertainty regarding establishing benchmarks for student learning and funding. Some Democrats worried the plan placed extra burdens on teachers without offering the kinds of resources needed.

Among the administrators who don't support the bill is Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

Most districts have opted for virtual learning to start the fall school year. School boards holding late-night zoom calls from around the state have fielded questions and critiques from parents and other members of the district. Many districts in Metro Detroit have announced they will revisit the idea of in-person learning later in the year.