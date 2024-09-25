Michigan House divided on how much money can go to school safety, mental health

Earlier this summer, Michigan House Republicans pledged to restore $300 million to increase school safety and mental health services across the state.

On Wednesday, the House Democrats held a news conference pledging to beef up those items with only an additional $150 million, but the GOP is clamoring for more.

"Parents just want their kids to be able to go to school and be safe," said State Representative Joey Andrews (D-St. Joseph). "We've heard you, and we're taking action."

But with this political divide over how much is enough, suburban Detroit Democrat Regina Weiss argues the state cannot afford to hit the $300 million target.

"We want to make sure we're not overspending," Weiss said. "We want to make sure that we are fiscally responsible, so we spent the maximum amount of money that we're able to."

House Democrats also set aside $1 million for a tip line to report gun owners who are not properly storing their weapons in lock boxes if there are minors in the home.

Republicans in the Michigan Senate tried to pour more school dollars into the budget, but those efforts failed.

This debate over trying to protect school children from mass shootings comes in the midst of a contentious battle for control of the Michigan House.

Republicans have been blaming the Democrats for not doing enough, but Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate told voters on Wednesday that "this is meaningful change for Michigan students."

House GOP Leader Matt Hall disagrees.

