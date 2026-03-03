Michigan House passes bill allowing legislative oversight on education board decisions

article

The Brief A bill that would allow legislative oversight on education has passed the Michigan House and is now heading to the Senate. House Bill 5364 would require the Michigan House and Senate to approve changes to the State Board of Education. The bill is expected to face a steep uphill battle in the Michigan Senate or the Governor's desk.



A bill has passed in the Michigan House that would allow legislative oversight over any changes the Michigan Board of Education makes to the curriculum.

Big picture view:

House Bill 5364 would require the Michigan House and Senate to approve, through a concurrent resolution, changes the State Board of Education makes to state curriculum content standards before those changes could take effect.

If made into law, the State Board would still be responsible for developing and updating standards. However, any revisions could not be implemented without state legislative approval.

This comes after the bill's sponsor, State Rep. Gina Johnsen, directly linked the impetus for this bill to the sex-ed change backlash during testimony in January.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the bill say it adds legislative oversight and ensures broader representation, since Michigan lawmakers are elected by district.

Meanwhile, critics are saying the bill is too broad and could stall or block updates indefinitely because it does not require the legislature to act within a specific amount of time.

Because new curriculum standards can require schools to purchase new materials, legislative approval could prevent school districts from incurring additional costs if those standards are not approved by state government officials.

What's next:

Though it has passed the State House, the bill is expected to face a steep uphill battle in the Michigan Senate or the Governor's desk.