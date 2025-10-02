Michigan House passes general spending bill, now heading to the senate

The Brief The Michigan House has passed a budget bill two days after the state avoided a government shutdown. The bill now heads to the state senate to be voted upon on Friday morning. The next budget bill to be decided is one that would affect free school lunch programs.



The general omnibus bill passed the Michigan House Thursday night and now heads to the senate.

Timeline:

The bill was voted two days after the state avoided a government shutdown with a continuation budget, which kept the state government open while the budget is finalized. That will remain in effect until Oct. 8.

The vote was 101-8. Republicans went over the old budget and looked for what they called waste, abuse and fraud. They say lawmakers found some that the Governor would agree on.

Featured article

What's next:

The bill will now go to the senate on Friday morning and, if passed, will go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desk to be signed.

The next budget bill to be decided is one that would affect free school lunch programs.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: