Additional funds available from the federal government will be sent to some Michigan households as part of a package of emergency benefits tied to COVID-19.

Around 700,000 Michigan residents who are eligible for food assistance in the state will receive the additional payment this month.

The state health department said for households that already receive the maximum monthly allotment will see at least $95 more appear on their Bridge Cards. The extra cash should show up between June 12-22.

The money arrives as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was first passed in 2020 and was among the earliest responses when the pandemic first hit. It included mandatory leave for employees impacted by the coronavirus last year by offering employers money to pay for their workers who couldn't come in.

However, the act, which was set to expire at the end of last year, had the payroll tax credits extended until Sept. 30 after the American Rescue Plan was passed earlier in 2021.

Under the plan, families that weren't already receiving the maximum amount of monthly benefits were given additional dollars. Now, even families that do make the maximum amount will see an additional $95 show up in their account.

"As we continue to return to normal, it’s important to note that there are still many people who are struggling due to the global pandemic," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. "MDHHS believes it is critically important to help people feed their families."

Bridge cardholders are enrolled in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which tallies about 1.2 million people in Michigan.

Someone who receives SNAP benefits and lives in a household with four people would regularly receive $782.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits.