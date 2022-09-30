Michigan Humane Search and Rescue heads to Florida to help pets following Hurricane Ian

"It just looks like total devastation down there," said Deborah MacDonald.

As the aftermath of Hurricane Ian plays out and relief efforts continue, one group is working to help displaced animals.

"Our goal is to figure out how to reunite people with their pets, get into those difficult areas where there are flood waters to assist those animals," she said.

The group is called Michigan Humane’s Animal Search and Rescue Team.

On Friday FOX 2 cameras were rolling as they geared up for deployment to Florida to provide animal recovery, rescue, and support services.

"This is a national effort on all parts there are only three teams at a Humane Society level that are trained, and have the equipment that we have," she said.

And one of those three teams, is this one from Southeast Michigan.

"We are taking four highly-trained responders down to Lee County, Florida to assist with water rescue," she said.

Organizers say the challenge with this effort is that they don't what kind of animals they will have to rescue.

"We don’t know until we get there we could have 20 hogs that have to be fed or a cat in an attic that needs to be rescued," she said.

Rescue efforts can even include alligators.

"When we were down for Hurricane Charlie about 17-18 years ago, we did have to rescue one - so you never know," MacDonald said.

The team is equipped with key items to help with rescues.

"We wear a complete dry suit with helmets," she said. "We have a specialized rescue inflatable boat as well as our jaw boat. We have ropes and pulleys if we need to do extractions."

This team just hopes their efforts will bring joy to families and the animals they love after facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"We'll get down there and help out where we are needed," she said.



