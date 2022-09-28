Hurricane Ian downgraded to Category 3 hitting Florida with dangerous winds, storm surge
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa just after 3 p.m. ET, bringing catastrophic storm surge and winds to the state.
Michigan couple head south to provide meals as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
A Michigan couple is helping people impacted by Hurricane Ian by providing meals in Florida.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
Several charities are offering ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Hurricane hunters say Ian flight was ‘worst’ of their careers: ‘dropped 1,200 feet instantaneously’
"Your first flight was my worst flight ever," a pilot who flew over Hurricane Ian said. "It was the worst thing you could want to happen as a pilot."
Hurricane Ian may be among top 5 most powerful hurricanes to make US landfall
With top sustained winds of 155 mph, Hurricane Ian is a strong Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but only four hurricanes have ever struck the U.S. with stronger winds.
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled
Major airlines are allowing passengers to rebook flights without a fee, but each airline’s travel waiver has different restrictions and deadlines.
Pollution from Florida's phosphate mining industry a concern with Hurricane Ian
The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore, environmental groups say.