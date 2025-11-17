Expand / Collapse search

Michigan hunters encouraged to keep eyes open for clues that could lead to missing people while in the woods

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 17, 2025 7:47am EST
Missing Persons
(FOX 2) - Firearm deer hunting season got underway over the weekend, and Michigan State Police are encouraging hunters to keep their eyes open for more than deer.

Police ask that hunters are aware of any clues, such as clothing, vehicles, or other personal items, that could lead to one of the more than 600 people missing in the state while they are out this hunting season.

Why you should care:

According to MSP, hunters often go to areas that are remote or rarely explored, meaning that they could stumble upon clues that otherwise wouldn't have been found. 

As of Nov. 17, there are 602 active missing persons cases in Michigan listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. That number include people recently reported missing, as well as cases dating back as far as the 1960s.

What you can do:

If you are hunting and find items that could belong to a missing person, contact police in the area to report it.

The Source: This information is from MSP and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

