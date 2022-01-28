Michigan ice cream shop to be on episode of 'Undercover Boss'

article

An ice cream and frozen custard business in Michigan will be the newest segment to appear on the show "Undercover Boss."

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Holland on the west side of the state said it would be part of the show's Jan. 28 episode, which airs at 8 p.m.

The company's CEO, Linda Chadwick said she wanted to modernize the business by adding more drive-through locations and bolstering its cash register system. But for her to do that she would have to adorn a disguise, she said during a promo for the episode.

Rita's franchised years after it was founded and has some Metro Detroit locations.

The Holland storefront where the episode was filmed opened in Aug. 2019.