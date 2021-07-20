Michigan issues stop-use order for hand sanitizer that does not protect against germs

article

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order on Tuesday for a hand sanitizer that does not contain enough alcohol to kill germs.

The Purella hand sanitizer says it contains 75% isopropyl alcohol, but MDARD testing confirmed it contained about 50%.

"To be effective, these products are required to have at least 70% isopropyl alcohol or 60 percent ethyl alcohol," said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Laboratory Division director.

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders prohibit the sale or use of hand sanitizers sold as Purella brand 75 percent Isopropyl Alcohol hand sanitizer. They should no longer be used, immediately be removed from store shelves or other product displays, and no longer be offered for sale, MDRAD said.

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders means Purella brand hand sanitizers cannot be sold or used in Michigan effective July 15, 2021. The products may be returned to the place of purchase or properly disposed of in accordance with local ordinances.