Michigan lawmaker calls for gay marriage to be banned in social media post

While the Michigan Legislature is storming through several bills during their lame duck session wrapping up 2024, Republican State Rep. Josh Schriver of Oxford is calling for gay marriage to be banned.

The state lawmaker posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"20 years ago, Barack Obama was more conservative on marriage than many Republicans today. America only "accepted" gay marriage after it was thrusted into her by a perverted Supreme Court ruling."

There's now even more than the usual division in the state capitol.

"So far all gay people are doing is merely existing and this representative comes and attacks us," said State Senator Jeremy Moss.

Moss, an openly gay Democratic State Senator out of Southfield, says Representative Schriver’s social media post indicates how what he calls the extreme incoming Republican House Majority feels about issues most Michigan residents simply are not focused on.

"It’s an imbalance of priorities right now, where as every day Michiganders are focused on costs and every day living, this representative has signaled that he is willing to continue to wage these culture wars that disrupt families here in the state of Michigan, neighborhoods, communities, and it’s a shameful thing to signal that that is his priority heading into this new legislature."

FOX 2 reached out to Rep. Schriver for an interview but sent a statement saying:

"After careful discernment, I created a post yesterday to urge the Supreme Court to reverse the decision that has falsely equated traditional marriage with ‘gay marriage.’ God clearly informs us that His design for marriage is made for one man and one woman. Children are just one of the many logical benefits purposed from God’s design for marriage."

"To anyone who may be offended by this, hear these words: Gay marriage (and all sexual immorality) offends God and His intelligent design. We must fear offending God more than we fear offending man."

Meantime, Governor Gretchen Whitmer blasted the anti-gay marriage post in her own statement, saying:

"Any attempt to strip away gay marriage is wrong. Here in Michigan, we protected fundamental rights because no one should be fired from a job, evicted from their home, or unable to marry because of who they love. Michigan is a place for all to live and work with dignity, and I’m going to fight like hell to keep it that way."

