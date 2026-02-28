Michigan lawmakers react to overnight US strikes on Iran

The Brief The US and Israel struck Iran overnight amid tensions over nuclear weapons and protests The first wave of attacks happened early Saturday morning at 4 a.m. Lawmakers across the country and here in Michigan released statements regarding the attack.



The United States, along with Israel, struck Iran amid weeks of warning from the U.S. about Iran's nuclear weapons program and clashes between protesters and the country’s government.

The first wave of attacks happened early Saturday morning at 4 a.m. Smoke could be seen in Tehran near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian media, with other strikes happening across the country.

Iran responded with a wave of missiles and drones fired towards Israel.

There was no immediate word of U.S. casualties.

The Defense Department announced the Saturday morning U.S. military attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran has been dubbed "Operation Epic Fury." Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named his country's military operation "Operation Roaring Lion," his office said.

Meanwhile, Michigan lawmakers released statements regarding the overnight attack on Iran:

Senator Elissa Slotkin said she is praying for the safety of those in the Middle East, including military and families.

"As a former CIA officer who served three tours in Iraq, I have no love lost for the Iranian government. They’re a state sponsor of terror, responsible for the deaths of Americans. I saw it up close in Iraq and elsewhere. But issues of war and peace should be treated with the utmost consequence. And President Trump hasn’t made his case to the American people. He hasn’t laid out the goals or the imminent threat posed by Iran that justifies risking a wider regional war. And he hasn’t followed the Constitution and brought this issue before Congress before committing our nation to war."

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib issued a statement calling for no war with Iran, calling on Congress to exert its war powers and stop the attacks.

"The Trump Administration and Israeli regime’s illegal war of aggression on Iran has already killed dozens of children, and more horrific death and destruction will come. These acts of war threaten to ignite a catastrophic regional war that will make no one safer while unleashing unconscionable suffering. President Trump will pretend this is about democracy and the rights of the Iranian people. Don’t be fooled, Trump does not care about the Iranian people."

Michigan Senate Majority Whip and candidate for U.S. Senate Mallory McMorrow released a statement in response to the military operation against Iran.

"Donald Trump is a dangerous, dishonest, and reckless President who cannot be trusted to unilaterally take our country to war. We don't need another costly, protracted conflict in the Middle East with no strategy. We’ve seen how this plays out. It ends with American lives lost, civilians killed abroad, billions spent, and a world that is no safer than it was before. Instead of focusing resources to ensure Americans have access to healthcare, housing, jobs, safety and security in their own communities, this President has chosen a war overseas at the expense of everyone back home."

Congresswoman Haley Stevens issued the following statement:

"For decades, Iran’s state sponsorship of terror across the globe has led to chaos and unchecked violence. We cannot ignore that an armed and nuclear Iran would bring even more violence and chaos to the Middle East and the entire world. We also cannot ignore the imperative to achieve freedom for the people of Iran, who have bravely spoken out through protest in recent weeks. At Trump’s direction, Speaker Johnson has blocked multiple opportunities to reassert Congress’ war power authority. Congress and the White House must work together with our allies to achieve peace in the Middle East, stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, end Iran’s support for terrorist proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah, and keep Americans safe at home and abroad."

Metro Detroiters are also responding, with local organizations preparing a demonstration at Hart Plaza at 2 p.m. on Saturday protesting against the attacks in Iran.