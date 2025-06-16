Michigan lawmakers respond to being on alleged Minnesota shooter's list of targets

The Brief A man accused of shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses had a "hit list" targeting dozens of Democratic officials, including two in Michigan. Federal prosecutors confirmed the list contained 45 names, including pro-choice politicians and healthcare centers, with the shooter killing one lawmaker and injuring others. Authorities are investigating the motive behind what they describe as a "political assassination" and a "chilling attack on our democracy."



The man now charged with shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses in their own homes had targeted dozens of democratic officials, according to Vance Boelter's "hit list".

FOX 2 has learned from sources that several Michigan lawmakers were on the list as well.

Local perspective:

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell began a town hall meeting in Dexter by reacting to news she's one of several Michigan lawmakers on the "kill list" belonging to the accused assassin of former Minnesota state house speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Security at Dingell’s event was extra-tight in the aftermath.

"Look I’m going to keep fighting for the people that I represent," she said. "I’m going to keep being the voice for those that want me to make sure their voice is heard at the table."

Dingell was set to talk about the Trump Administration’s proposed cuts to several entitlement programs and higher education when she got the news about being on the suspect’s kill list.

Several State Police officers and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were on guard running three security checkpoints for town hall attendees to move through.

"My chief, I’ve got a great chief and the sheriff from here both said to me, you just got to be a little more careful, and they’ve been great because they’re not keeping me from doing what I want to do - I talked to everybody here this morning, and we all said no, we’re going to go ahead with this," she said.

Dig deeper:

Another name on that list now confirmed is that of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson who got the disturbing call from Col. Grady Director of the State Police.

"I was not necessarily surprised although my heart sank to get the call, but I was grateful for the seriousness to which his response was and really complete preparedness for the need to protect all of us as public officials in this moment," Benson said.

Despite the news, the secretary says she’s not backing down from the job she was elected to do.

"From the moment almost 5 years ago now, 4 1/2 years ago, when armed protesters showed up outside my home, that was the most harrowing moment because it was the first time I’ve ever experienced anything like that," Benson said. "Since then, I’ve dealt with swatting attacks, false bomb threats, called to my home, and a number of other harrowing moments. This one being one that was particularly harrowing is that as the suspect was still on the loose when we became aware that I was on the target list but all that to say is this does not change my commitment nor should I change any of our commitments to doing good work for the people we serve."

What's next:

FOX 2 can report that security has been ramping up for state lawmakers in Lansing, according to sources.