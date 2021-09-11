Michigan leaders issue statements on 9/11 attacks, 20 years later

article

It has been 20 years since the horrific 9/11 attacks and Michigan leaders weigh in with statements remembering the emotional moment.

STATEMENTS:

Senator Debbie Stabenow:

"This September 11, I’m thinking of all the lives we lost 20 years ago and the families who loved them. We will never forget the first responders and military members who sacrificed so much then and continue to do so to this day.



"20 years ago, lawmakers gathered after the attacks and we went to the steps of the Capitol to sing God Bless America. That spirit of unity should not be forgotten. On a day like today, we must put politics aside and renew the spirit of national unity, cooperation, and public service that rose in response to that tragic day. In this way, we can truly honor those we lost and remember the sacrifices of their families."

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence:

On the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001, let us not only remember the 3,000 Americans who lost their lives that day, but also remember the courageous firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, doctors, nurses, and other first responders who made sacrifices that day and every day since. We remain forever grateful, and we will #NeverForget.



Attorney General Nessel:

"Today we will all watch replays of those terrifying scenes from 9/11 and its aftermath. We will remember the nearly 3,000 precious lives lost, and the countless others who have since died because they ran toward danger to protect their fellow Americans and our freedoms. We will also mourn the country we knew before the attack, understanding it was a turning point in our nation’s history.



"As I reflect on 9/11, I’m reminded we are once again experiencing devastation, though of a different kind. The pandemic continues to grip our nation, and the unity we once shared – regardless of political parties – seems to diminish with each passing day.



Republican National Committee:

"September 11th, 2001 changed our lives forever. We still grieve the innocent lives lost on this horrific day 20 years ago, and we will never forget the American spirit that prevailed in the face of terror and tragedy. We are forever indebted to the first responders who saved countless lives while sacrificing their own and the veterans who answered the call to serve. Americans showed our enemies that our strength lies in our people, in the love they have for each other and for this great country."

Representative Debbie Dingell:

"20 years ago, terrorists tried to divide us, but they united us. We came together to stand up against hatred and terrorism, to bring food and resources to the affected families, to lend a shoulder to our neighbors to ease their pain.

"On this 20-year anniversary, we need to remember that unity and compassion we carry with us each day. My heart continues to be with the families and friends grieving the 2,977 lives that were stolen from us by terrorists, and I commit to doing everything I can in Congress and in my community to uphold that unity and fight against terrorism and anyone who tries to divide our country."



