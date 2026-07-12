Michigan leaders remember Sen. Lindsey Graham following his death

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The Brief U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday after a brief and unexpected illness, his office said in a statement posted on social media. He was 71. Michigan leaders are remembering Graham following his death.



Michigan leaders are reacting to the passing of longtime South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died Saturday after a brief and unexpected illness, according to a statement posted on social media by his office.

He was 71.

The statement, posted early Sunday, said his family "appreciates the prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

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The backstory:

Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He has been a close ally of President Donald Trump and a longtime hawk on Iran.

While serving in the U.S. House during the 1990s, Graham backed policies aimed at isolating Iran and limiting its missile and nuclear programs.

What they're saying:

See below for how Michigan leaders are remembering Graham following his death.

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell:



"Lindsey Graham was a friend whose kindness I'll always remember. My heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family mourning his loss.



After John passed away, Lindsey checked on me to make sure I was okay. And when the president insulted my family during one of the hardest periods of my life, Lindsey publicly demanded an apology. Those acts of decency and compassion meant more than he ever knew.



We didn't always agree, but we never stopped talking through the toughest issues facing our country or searching for common ground where we could find it. I am grateful for his friendship and the respect we shared despite our differences.



May he rest in peace."

U.S. Rep. John James:

"Our deepest condolences, sympathy, and prayers go out to Senator Lindsey Graham’s family, friends, staff, and colleagues in South Carolina and across the nation.



He was a dedicated public servant who loved our country and championed its interests with unwavering conviction. May God comfort you all during this difficult time."

Former Attorney General Mike Cox:

"Senator Lindsey Graham dedicated his life to serving this country, both in uniform and in public office. As a Marine, I have the deepest respect for his service in the Air Force and for his decades of work on national security. Today, we honor his commitment to America and keep his family and loved ones in our prayers."

Republican Senate Candidate Mike Rogers:

"Devastating news. America lost a champion. Senator Lindsey Graham was a true man of service who fiercely protected faith and freedom. And navigated it all with a witty sense of humor. Our country was better for his service. Kristi and I are praying for his family and all of South Carolina during this difficult time."